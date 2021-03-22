UrduPoint.com
Biden Has Concerns With Death Penalty As Currently Implemented - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has strong concerns over whether the death penalty as currently implemented fits with American values, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday.

The US Supreme Court agreed to review a lower court's decision to toss out the death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of two brothers convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, the court's order list showed on Monday.

"President Biden... has grave concerns about whether capital punishment as currently implemented is consistent with the values that are fundamental to our sense of justice and fairness," Psai said. "He has also expressed his horror at the events of that day and Tsarnaev's actions."

She reminded me that the vice president he spoke on the one-year anniversary of the Boston bombing when he said, "we are Boston.

We are America. We own the finish line."

A Federal appeals court on July 31 reversed three of Tsarnaev's convictions, scrapped his death sentence and ordered a new trial in his case. The Justice Department under the Trump administration filed an appeal against the ruling in the Supreme Court.

The Obama administration, in which current President Joe Biden served as vice president, successfully sought the death penalty against Tsarnaev.

However, during his election campaign, Biden promised to try to abolish all federal death sentences. The Court will not hear the case until the fall.

The Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013, killed three people and injured hundreds of others. Tsarnaev was sentenced to death by lethal injection in May 2015.

