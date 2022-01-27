Biden Has Every Intention Of Running For Re-Election With Harris On Ticket - White House
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 01:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden has every intention of running for re-election with Vice President Kamala Harris on the ticket, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.
"The president has every intention of running for re-election with Vice President Harris on the ticket as his partner," Psaki said.