Biden Has No Intention, Desire to Send US Troops to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) President Joe Biden has no intention or desire to send US military forces to Ukraine amid increased tensions with Russia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Just to be clear, there is no intention or interest or desire by the President to send troops to Ukraine," Psaki told a press briefing.

The comment came in response to a question regarding the 8,500 US troops placed on heightened readiness as part of a preparatory response to the European security situation. These 8,500 troops on high alert are from brigade combat teams, medical personnel, aviation support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, the Pentagon said on Monday.