Biden Has No Intention to Engage Directly With Putin 'At This Moment' - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden has no intention to engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin at this time, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"President Biden has no intention at this moment of engaging directly with President Putin.

He is in the middle of an escalatory war in a sovereign foreign country. This is not a moment for the president of the United States to engage directly with President Putin," Psaki said in a press briefing.