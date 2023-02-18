WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden has no plans to cross into Ukrainian territory during his upcoming trip to Poland, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"No," Kirby said during a press briefing, when asked whether Biden plans to cross into Ukraine during the trip.

Biden is scheduled to visit Poland from February 20-22 to meet with Polish and NATO officials on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Biden's trip is limited to the city of Warsaw at this time, Kirby said.