Biden Has 'No Plans' to Meet Saudi Crown Prince on Sidelines of G20 Summit - Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden has no plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

Sullivan told CNN that Biden "has no plans" to meet with bin Salman at the G20 summit in November as relations between Washington and Riyadh appear to be turning sour following OPEC+ group's move to cut oil production.

When asked if the United States might halt arms sales to the Gulf nation amid oil output cuts, Sullivan said that the White House had a wide range of options, including a review of its approach to providing security assistance to Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, Sullivan said that Biden had already begun to reevaluate Washington's relationship with Saudi Arabia, but offered no specific details.

OPEC+ alliance agreed last week to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the US, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic prices.