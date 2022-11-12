Biden Has No Plans to Meet With Saudi Crown Prince in Bali - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) President Joe Biden has no plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while in Bali at the G20 Summit, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a briefing.

"We don't have any plans to have a sit-down meeting with MBS," Sullivan said from Air Force One on Friday.

Biden departed the White House this week for a global climate meeting, and his first stop was in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for COP27. He will then head to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia have risen in recent weeks after Riyadh resisted Washington's calls to delay oil production cuts.