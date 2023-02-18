Biden Has No Plans to Meet Zelenskyy During Poland Trip - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden currently has no plans to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his trip to Poland next week, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"There's no meeting on the schedule," Kirby said during a press conference.

Biden will travel to Warsaw next week, where he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and make remarks on the one-year anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.