UrduPoint.com

Biden Has Not Indicated That Now Is Time For Talks With Putin On Ukraine - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Biden Has Not Indicated That Now Is Time For Talks With Putin on Ukraine - White House

US President Joe Biden has not indicated that now is the time to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the crisis in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden has not indicated that now is the time to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the crisis in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"The President wasn't at all indicating that this now is the time for talks," Kirby said during a conference call.

On Thursday, Biden said he was willing to talk with Putin if there was a sincere interest to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Afghan govt condemns attack on Pak envoy; assures ..

Afghan govt condemns attack on Pak envoy; assures "serious investigation"

31 seconds ago
 US to unveil high-tech B-21 stealth bomber

US to unveil high-tech B-21 stealth bomber

33 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab discusses political situation with ..

Governor Punjab discusses political situation with Gillani

34 seconds ago
 EU Reaches Agreement on Price Cap on Oil From Russ ..

EU Reaches Agreement on Price Cap on Oil From Russia at $60 Per Barrel - Reports

36 seconds ago
 US Welcomes Reports About EU Reaching Deal on Russ ..

US Welcomes Reports About EU Reaching Deal on Russian Oil Price Cap - White Hous ..

37 seconds ago
 Equal opportunities for PWDs to help them excel: N ..

Equal opportunities for PWDs to help them excel: NA Speaker

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.