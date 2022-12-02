Biden Has Not Indicated That Now Is Time For Talks With Putin on Ukraine - White House

US President Joe Biden has not indicated that now is the time to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the crisis in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden has not indicated that now is the time to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the crisis in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"The President wasn't at all indicating that this now is the time for talks," Kirby said during a conference call.

On Thursday, Biden said he was willing to talk with Putin if there was a sincere interest to end the conflict in Ukraine.