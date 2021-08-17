Biden Has Not Spoken With World Leaders Since Fall of Kabul to Taliban - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has not spoken to any world leaders since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group), White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"He has not yet spoken with any other world leaders," Sullivan said when asked if Biden has talked with world leaders since the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

Sullivan added that he, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other US officials have been engaged on a regular basis with their counterparts in the region and intend to continue consultations in the coming days.

On Monday, Blinken held consultations with his counterparts from Russia, China, Pakistan, and India.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he said would be bloodshed if militants had to fight for the city.