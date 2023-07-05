Biden Has Phone Conversation With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden spoke today with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the phone to review preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius as well as discuss ways to further strengthen the alliance, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Joe Biden spoke today with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany to review preparations for the NATO Summit to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania. They discussed a range of issues that leaders will consider at the Summit, including ways to further strengthen the Alliance, and looked forward to continuing these conversations with Allies in Vilnius," the White House said in a statement.

It added that Scholz wished Biden and the American people a happy Independence Day.

The NATO summit in Vilnius is scheduled for July 11-12.