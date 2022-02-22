WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) After Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about the recognition of the DPR and LPR, US President Joe Biden had a secure call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a White House official told reporters.

"President Biden convened a secure call at 15:17 EST (20:27 GMT) with French President Macron and German Chancellor Scholz," the spokesperson said.

Details of the conversation between the leaders have not yet been disclosed.