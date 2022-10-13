Biden Having Whelan, Griner Cases 'Top of Mind' Marks Positive Development - Whelan Family

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The family of Paul Whelan, who serves a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage, said on Wednesday it is a positive development that President Joe Biden is having his case and that of basketball star Brittney Griner on the top of his mind.

"It was good to see that President Biden continues to have their freedom top of mind, as he made clear during last night's interview," the Whelans said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Biden said he does not intent to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit but would talk to him if Putin approached him and said would want to talk about the Griner's release.

The Whelan family will be watching the outcome of Griner's appeal on October 25 and is hoping her sentence is reduced or she is released for the time already served, but such a result is unlikely, the statement said.

The Whelans said Paul was able to call them for the first time in several weeks and remains in prison's hospital.

"Paul is not receiving any medical treatment because he does not need any. He is still not sure why he is at the prison hospital," the statement said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in mid-September that Moscow is ready to negotiate with Washington the exchange of Whelan and Griner, but the US embassy has so far failed to communicate with the host country via diplomatic channels.

In August, Griner was sentenced in Russia to nine years in jail and a $16,576 fine on charges of bringing drugs illegally into the country. The basketball player pleaded guilty but insisted that she did not intend to break the law.

Whelan is serving a 16-year prison sentence after a Moscow court sentenced him in June 2020 on charges of espionage. Whelan has denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.