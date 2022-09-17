US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill were flying to London on Saturday to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House press pool said

The couple will pay tribute to the late monarch on Sunday.

They will sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth and attend a reception organized by her son, King Charles III.

They will join other dignitaries on Monday at a funeral service at Westminster Abbey before leaving for the United States the same day.

The White House confirmed that Biden will not be meeting British Prime Minister Liz Truss this weekend. A bilateral meeting will take place in New York on Wednesday when they will be both attending the UN General Assembly.