Biden Held Talks With Israel's Intelligence Chief In Washington, Discussing Iran - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:40 AM

Biden Held Talks With Israel's Intelligence Chief in Washington, Discussing Iran - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) US President Joe Biden has held a meeting with the director of Israel's spy agency Mossad, Yossi Cohen, discussing Iran, Axios reports citing an anonymous source.

The Friday meeting was not planned in advance and was organized on short notice, while Cohen was in Washington DC, the source said, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed Cohen ahead of the talks.

The source told Axios that Netanyahu got an update from Cohen after the meeting with Biden.

On Friday, US media reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several senior Biden administration national security aides met with Israel's intelligence chief Cohen in Washington.

The meeting was the second this week in Washington involving senior US and Israeli officials, according to the Associated Press, and underscored Israel's unease with the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

