US President Joseph Biden and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog have discussed Iran's increasing partnership with Russia and the two-state solution to the Middle East conflict among other matters, the White House revealed in a readout

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) US President Joseph Biden and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog have discussed Iran's increasing partnership with Russia and the two-state solution to the Middle East conflict among other matters, the White House revealed in a readout.

"The two consulted on key issues of mutual concern, including enhanced coordination to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and Iran's growing defense partnership with Russia," the readout said after the meting between the two leaders on Tuesday. "They noted the strength of the US-Israel relationship, based on the bedrock of shared democratic values, and discussed the need for a consensus-based approach to the judicial reform package."

Biden and Herzog also spoke about the situation in the region, and particularly, the need to improve security in the West Bank.

"President Biden reiterated his commitment to maintaining a path for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the best avenue to a lasting and just peace, and to providing Israelis and Palestinians equal measures of freedom, prosperity and security," the readout said. "The President stressed the need to take additional measures to improve the security and economic situation in the West Bank and prevent acts of terrorism."

Herzog is currently in Washington where he will be on Tuesday and Wednesday for meetings with a range of interagency officials. Tomorrow, Herzog will address a joint meeting of the US Congress.