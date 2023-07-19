Open Menu

Biden, Herzog Discuss Iran's Partnership With Russia, Two-State Solution - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Biden, Herzog Discuss Iran's Partnership With Russia, Two-State Solution - White House

US President Joseph Biden and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog have discussed Iran's increasing partnership with Russia and the two-state solution to the Middle East conflict among other matters, the White House revealed in a readout

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) US President Joseph Biden and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog have discussed Iran's increasing partnership with Russia and the two-state solution to the Middle East conflict among other matters, the White House revealed in a readout.

"The two consulted on key issues of mutual concern, including enhanced coordination to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and Iran's growing defense partnership with Russia," the readout said after the meting between the two leaders on Tuesday. "They noted the strength of the US-Israel relationship, based on the bedrock of shared democratic values, and discussed the need for a consensus-based approach to the judicial reform package."

Biden and Herzog also spoke about the situation in the region, and particularly, the need to improve security in the West Bank.

"President Biden reiterated his commitment to maintaining a path for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the best avenue to a lasting and just peace, and to providing Israelis and Palestinians equal measures of freedom, prosperity and security," the readout said. "The President stressed the need to take additional measures to improve the security and economic situation in the West Bank and prevent acts of terrorism."

Herzog is currently in Washington where he will be on Tuesday and Wednesday for meetings with a range of interagency officials. Tomorrow, Herzog will address a joint meeting of the US Congress.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Nuclear White House Bank Middle East Congress From Best Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Arab, ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Arab, Islamic nations on new Hijri Y ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues retirement of Dr. Abdullah Su ..

Sharjah Ruler issues retirement of Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Al Naqbi

17 minutes ago
 UAE participates in G20 Labour, Employment Ministe ..

UAE participates in G20 Labour, Employment Ministers’ meeting

47 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Jeddah to attend 18 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Jeddah to attend 18th Consultative Meeting of the ..

47 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival, review ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival, reviews latest technologies in palm ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs AED16 mil compensation for l ..

Sharjah Ruler directs AED16 mil compensation for land owners

2 hours ago
Stock markets mostly rise as rate hike worries eas ..

Stock markets mostly rise as rate hike worries ease

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown against illegal constructions launched i ..

Crackdown against illegal constructions launched in city

6 minutes ago
 No additional tax being imposed on agriculture sec ..

No additional tax being imposed on agriculture sector income: Bilal

6 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#03 ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#039; highlights humanitarian bon ..

3 hours ago
 Seminar held on Sino-Pak traditional medicine coll ..

Seminar held on Sino-Pak traditional medicine collaboration to safeguard human h ..

6 minutes ago
 Armenia, Azerbaijan Yet to Agree on Border Demarca ..

Armenia, Azerbaijan Yet to Agree on Border Demarcation Map - Yerevan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World