Biden Himself Proposed to Appoint Envoys for Stability Talks - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden himself proposed to appoint special envoys who will be responsible for strategic stability talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"By the way, in fact, in the course of the conversation, he suggested appointing those responsible in this area.

In response to his proposals, we sent our projects, which would exclude the further expansion of NATO in the eastern direction, and the deployment of strikes of offensive weapons systems in neighboring countries," Putin told military officials, adding that Russia needs long-term legally-binding guarantees.

Putin also said that the US is responsible for tensions in Europe.

"I want to stress again: we do not demand any special, exclusive conditions for ourselves. Russia stands for equal and indivisible security throughout the Eurasian space," Putin added.