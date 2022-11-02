Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Biden has been meeting privately with a very small group of senior advisers at the White House residence to prepare for a potential 2024 re-election campaign, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing multiple people familiar with the planning.

Biden, who would turn 86 years old before completing a second term in office, has not yet formally announced any plans to run for re-election.

But according to the report, Biden has been involved in planning discussions with his top White House advisers Anita Dunn and Jen O'Malley Dillon, both of whom played senior roles in his 2020 election campaign.

Dunn and O'Malley Dillon have also been in contact with veterans from the re-election campaigns of two past Democratic presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, according to the report.

The White House strategy is to do everything to prepare for a potential re-election bid, even if Biden decides to pull back from the race at the last minute.

According to the report, Biden will be more likely to run if Trump enters the race, as Biden and many other Democrats consider him the best candidate to defeat his predecessor, as he did in the 2020 election.