Biden hits accelerator on historic US infrastructure spending bid

President Joe Biden is set to make a rare visit to Congress Wednesday to bolster his Democratic party in a historic, high-wire bid to transform the United States with trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden is set to make a rare visit to Congress Wednesday to bolster his Democratic party in a historic, high-wire bid to transform the United States with trillions of Dollars in infrastructure spending.

Biden, 78, is due to lunch with Senate Democrats and, when he returns to the White House, meet with both Democratic and Republican state governors and mayors to discuss "critical investments," according to his public schedule.

The meetings come as the president and his allies step on the accelerator in hopes of getting two huge spending packages passed within the next couple months.

Biden has surprised many with the scale of his desire for big government intervention, which he is subtly but clearly branding as a revival of Franklin D. Roosevelt, who pulled the United States out of the Great Depression in the 1930s.

With trillions of post-coronavirus pandemic stimulus spending already out the door, Biden now wants to seize the momentum for infrastructure investments, which he argues would transform everything from creaking bridges to inadequate public education.

Because many Republican lawmakers favor some infrastructure spending, at least when it comes to the "hard" version, like roads and bridges, Biden is also using his campaign to show he can achieve the kind of bipartisanship thought largely extinct in divided Washington.

In a balancing act that could make or break his presidency this summer, Biden is negotiating an approximately $1.2 trillion spending plan that Republicans would join, while simultaneously pursuing a much bigger version targeting "soft" infrastructure, like education, that would be supported exclusively by Democrats.

