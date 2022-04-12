US President Joe Biden held a secure call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday morning, the White House said

"President Biden held a secure call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom today from 10:34 (to) 11:12 AM EDT," the White House said in a statement.

The call between the two leaders took place after Johnson's visit to Kiev over the weekend to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.