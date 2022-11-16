Biden Holds Emergency Roundtable Meeting With G20 World Leaders - White House
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 05:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden will participate in a roundtable meeting with world leaders in the Group of 20, according to the White House.
The meeting will take place following reports about alleged Russian-made missiles landing in Poland earlier in the day, which Russia has denied and described as an effort to escalate the situation in Ukraine.