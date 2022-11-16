Biden Holds Emergency Roundtable Meeting With World Leaders - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden held an emergency roundtable meeting with world leaders on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali, according to the White House.

The meeting took place Tuesday night following reports about alleged Russian-made missiles landing in Poland earlier in the day, which Russia has denied and described as an effort to escalate the situation in Ukraine.

According to the White House press pool, Biden declined to give reporters an update on what information he has received on Poland.

The White House broadcast a brief video clip of Biden at a table with several world leaders including his counterparts from France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, among a few others.

Biden not deliver any remarks about the meeting or overall situation with respect to the missiles that hit Poland.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in earlier remarks that Poland does not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched the missiles, but added that they were most likely Russian-made. He added that there is no indication that there will be a similar repeat of the incident.