Biden Holds Meeting With National Security Team on Situation in Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) US President Joe Biden is holding a meeting with the national security team on the situation in Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing a White House official.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a large meeting of the Russian Security Council, whose members agreed on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin promised to announce his decision later in the day.