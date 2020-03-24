UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Holds 'Negligible' 3-Point Lead Over Trump In US Presidential Race - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:47 PM

Biden Holds 'Negligible' 3-Point Lead Over Trump in US Presidential Race - Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden would defeat President Donald Trump by three percentage points if the US presidential election were held today, according to a Monmouth University poll on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden would defeat President Donald Trump by three percentage points if the US presidential election were held today, according to a Monmouth University poll on Tuesday.

However, Monmouth said in a press release summarizing the poll that the margin was "negligible" since it is within the survey's margin of error.

"Biden has the support of 48 percent of registered voters and Trump has the support of 45 percent if the presidential election was today. Another 3 percent say they would vote for an independent candidate and 4 percent are undecided. Biden has an 89 percent to 6 percent advantage over Trump among Democratic voters, while Trump has a similar 90 percent to 7 percent lead among Republicans.

Independents split 45 percent for Trump and 44 percent for Biden," the release said.

The poll also found that fewer voters described their financial situation improving compared with a year ago, although most said their finances are stable for now, the release added.

"The coronavirus situation is just starting to hit American family finances. It will be important to track these trends and the impact they might have on the 2020 presidential contest," Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said in the release.

The poll also showed Biden's lead larger than the 3-point margin in counties that are considered swing districts, according to the release.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Split Lead 2020 Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat AGM approves full-year 2019 dividends of ..

1 hour ago

Yaroshenko Defense to Ask US Court to Release Him ..

4 minutes ago

Tecno receives orders worth 3.4M dollar within min ..

1 hour ago

Italian Emergency Chief Believes Real Number of CO ..

4 minutes ago

PCS Officers offer five days salary to fight coron ..

4 minutes ago

Three shifted to Nishtar Hospital over coronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.