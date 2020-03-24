Biden Holds 'Negligible' 3-Point Lead Over Trump in US Presidential Race - Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden would defeat President Donald Trump by three percentage points if the US presidential election were held today, according to a Monmouth University poll on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden would defeat President Donald Trump by three percentage points if the US presidential election were held today, according to a Monmouth University poll on Tuesday.

However, Monmouth said in a press release summarizing the poll that the margin was "negligible" since it is within the survey's margin of error.

"Biden has the support of 48 percent of registered voters and Trump has the support of 45 percent if the presidential election was today. Another 3 percent say they would vote for an independent candidate and 4 percent are undecided. Biden has an 89 percent to 6 percent advantage over Trump among Democratic voters, while Trump has a similar 90 percent to 7 percent lead among Republicans.

Independents split 45 percent for Trump and 44 percent for Biden," the release said.

The poll also found that fewer voters described their financial situation improving compared with a year ago, although most said their finances are stable for now, the release added.

"The coronavirus situation is just starting to hit American family finances. It will be important to track these trends and the impact they might have on the 2020 presidential contest," Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said in the release.

The poll also showed Biden's lead larger than the 3-point margin in counties that are considered swing districts, according to the release.