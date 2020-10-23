Biden Holds Steady 10% National Lead Over Trump - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is maintaining his steady 10 percent national lead over President Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go to the US elections on November 3, Quinnipiac University Polls said in a press release on Thursday.

Likely voters support Biden over Trump 51-41% in the national survey, the third since September that shows the former vice president ahead by ten points, the pollster said.

Biden is leading by an average of 7.9% in the 11 most recent surveys published on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com (RCP), a drop of 1.4 points within the past week.

However, nationwide surveys serve as only a general barometer of the race because the format of the electoral college requires candidates to win statewide contests, not national popular vote.

Biden is ahead in 10 of the top 12 largest battleground states with less than two weeks before the November 3 election, according to the RCP, although all of his leads are within a typical margin of error - the largest being in Michigan (7.8%). Trump leads in the largest swing state, which is Texas, by 4% with the former vice president ahead in the next two largest: Florida (2.1%) and Pennsylvania (4.9%).