UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Holds Virtual Climate Policy Meeting With National Security Staff - Team

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:10 AM

Biden Holds Virtual Climate Policy Meeting With National Security Staff - Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Joe Biden has held online climate consultations with national security staff, Biden's transition team announced in a statement.

"Today President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met virtually with national security and climate policy staff to discuss ways to meet the president-elect's wide-ranging and ambitious international climate commitments, including rejoining the Paris Agreement on his first day in office," the Monday statement says.

According to the release, Biden reiterated his intention to ensure climate change is a core national security priority.

Last week, former US Secretary of State and newly-appointed Biden administration climate envoy, John Kerry, said that the international community must raise its ambition in fighting global environmental problems because the Paris Agreement alone cannot end the crisis.

In 2017, US President Donald Trump announced that the US was exiting the UN-brokered Paris climate agreement, a move that officially took effect on November 4 this year. Biden has promised to recommit the US to the pact.

Related Topics

Trump Paris November 2017 Agreement

Recent Stories

Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with &quot;Bes ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

8 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

8 hours ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.