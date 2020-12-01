Biden Holds Virtual Climate Policy Meeting With National Security Staff - Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Joe Biden has held online climate consultations with national security staff, Biden's transition team announced in a statement.

"Today President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met virtually with national security and climate policy staff to discuss ways to meet the president-elect's wide-ranging and ambitious international climate commitments, including rejoining the Paris Agreement on his first day in office," the Monday statement says.

According to the release, Biden reiterated his intention to ensure climate change is a core national security priority.

Last week, former US Secretary of State and newly-appointed Biden administration climate envoy, John Kerry, said that the international community must raise its ambition in fighting global environmental problems because the Paris Agreement alone cannot end the crisis.

In 2017, US President Donald Trump announced that the US was exiting the UN-brokered Paris climate agreement, a move that officially took effect on November 4 this year. Biden has promised to recommit the US to the pact.