Biden Hopefull that Putin Will be Open to Discussing Prisoner Exchange Post-Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) President Biden is hopeful that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more open to discussing prisoner exchanges, he said in remarks made on Wednesday afternoon.

"My hope is that now that the election is over (Putin) will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange. That is my intention,' said the president. "I'm hopeful that now that our election is over, there's a willingness to negotiate.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony more than eight months after being detained for possessing hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

"I am determined to get (Griner) home safely," said Biden, who also mentioned that he's been in close contact with Griner's wife about the issue.

Griner pled guilty to the charges, and was sentenced to nine years in prison in a penal colony on Aug. 4.