UrduPoint.com

Biden Hopes For Progress In Upcoming Negotiations With Russia - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Biden Hopes for Progress in Upcoming Negotiations With Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) US President Joe Biden has expressed hope that the security guarantees negotiations with Russia will result in significant progress.

On late Thursday, Biden held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the leaders agreed to hold security guarantees talks in three formats: in Vienna, Geneva and Brussels.

"Well, I got the sense of is that he's agreed that we would have three major conferences in Europe in the beginning of the middle of the month ... He laid out some of his concerns about NATO and the United States and Europe, we laid out ours. I made it clear that they only could work if he deescalated ... Well, I always expect to negotiate and make progress," Biden said on late Friday, as quoted by the White House.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe White House Vienna Brussels Progress Vladimir Putin Geneva United States

Recent Stories

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in ..

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in Several Years - Space Agency C ..

5 hours ago
 Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal C ..

Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for lo ..

5 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

5 hours ago
 Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go t ..

Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go to London or jail: Fawad Hussai ..

5 hours ago
 KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employee ..

KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employees

5 hours ago
 People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Hab ..

People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Habib

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.