Biden hoping to visit Florida condo collapse site this week

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he hoped to visit the site of a deadly apartment block collapse in southern Florida this week -- as rescuers scoured the wreckage in the increasingly desperate search for survivors.

Asked by reporters at the White House if he was planning to make the trip to Surfside, near Miami, Biden replied: "Yes, I hope so."He added: "As soon as we can. Maybe as early as Thursday."The death toll from last Thursday's collapse of the oceanfront apartment building stood at 11 on Tuesday, with 150 still unaccounted for, leaving desperate families fearing the worst.