Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of murder

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden marks the anniversary Tuesday of the police murder of George Floyd by hosting the African-American man's family at the White House -- but without being able to celebrate hoped-for national police reform.

Floyd's daughter Gianna, his mother, sister and brothers will be among those attending a private meeting with Biden, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"The courage and grace of his family, and especially his daughter Gianna, has really stuck with the president," Psaki told reporters. "He's eager to listen to their perspectives." Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes until he passed out and died, was convicted of murder last month and is to be sentenced in June.

Floyd's May 25, 2020 death sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality across a country already crackling with tension from the election battle between Biden and Donald Trump.

In the wake of the verdict, Biden sought to build on political momentum by urging Congress to pass a far-reaching police reform bill in time for the first anniversary.

Americans must confront the "systemic racism" revealed by Floyd's killing "head on," he declared.

However, the ambitious deadline comes with only the House having passed the bill, known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, while the Senate continues to wrangle over key details.

Before heading to the White House, the Floyd family will meet Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Karen Bass, the lead House negotiator on the reform bill.

The Act seeks to reform what critics say have become ever more violent and unaccountable police forces around the country.

Opponents argue that police are being unfairly blamed when they are simply trying to operate in a dangerous and often heavily armed society.

However, Biden and reform proponents say that a culture of impunity and underlying racism have made incidents like Floyd's death increasingly common.