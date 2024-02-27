Biden Hosts High-stakes White House Talks On Ukraine, Shutdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) US President Joe Biden hosts urgent talks with top Congress leaders at the White House Tuesday in a bid to unlock billions of Dollars in stalled emergency aid to war-torn Ukraine and avert a looming government shutdown at home.
The high-stakes showdown comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that his country desperately needs continued support from the West to defeat Russia and voiced hope the United States would approve the $60 billion package.
As the war enters its third year, Moscow has mounted heavy attacks on Ukrainian troops struggling with an ammunition shortage caused by political wrangling over aid in the US House of Representatives.
The White House said Biden will meet Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and his Democratic counterpart Hakeem Jeffries, as well as the Senate's Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and opposition chief Mitch McConnell.
"There is a strong bipartisan majority in the House standing ready to pass this bill if it comes to the floor," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN.
"And that decision rests on the shoulders of one person -- and history is watching whether Speaker Johnson will put that bill on the floor."
When Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, US lawmakers were overwhelmingly in favor of arming the pro-Western former Soviet republic, which denuclearized in the 1990s after gaining assurances from the West over its security.
