Biden Ignores Questions On Afghanistan After White House Speech

Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Biden Ignores Questions on Afghanistan After White House Speech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden did not respond to questions about Afghanistan as he walked away from the lectern after delivering remarks at the White House on Thursday.

Biden was speaking on his Build Back Better agenda lowering prescription drug prices.

 The Taliban is pushing forward to retake Afghanistan as the US and other foreign troops are withdrawing from the country. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

The US Embassy in Kabul said earlier that Americans in Afghanistan should leave immediately due to the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The media reported additional US troops will be deployed to Kabul to evacuate the US embassy personnel.

More Stories From World

