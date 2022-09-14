Biden in 1st Call With King Charles Says Wants to Continue Close US-UK Ties - White House

US President Joe Biden in his first call with King Charles expressed his desire to continue fostering a close relationship between the United States and United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the White House said on Wednesday

"The President recalled fondly the Queen's kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle last June.

He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. President Biden conveyed his wish to continue a close relationship with the King," the White House said in a readout of the leaders' call.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 after ruling for over seven decades. King Charles is her eldest son.