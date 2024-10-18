Biden In Berlin Vows No Let-up On Support For Ukraine
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) President Joe Biden urged NATO allies to keep backing Ukraine in its war against Russia as he kicked off a farewell visit to Germany Friday just weeks before US elections.
As Ukraine faces a third winter at war and battlefield losses in the east, Kyiv and its allies fear a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House would mean reduced US military support.
Biden said that Western allies must "sustain our support ... until Ukraine wins a just and sustainable peace".
"We're headed into a very difficult winter. We cannot let up."
Biden was later set to hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
