Biden In Berlin Vows No Let-up On Support For Ukraine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) President Joe Biden urged NATO allies to keep backing Ukraine in its war against Russia as he made his farewell visit to Germany Friday just weeks before US elections.
As Ukraine faces a third winter at war and battlefield losses in the east, Kyiv and its allies fear a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House would mean reduced US military support.
Biden said Western allies must "sustain our support... until Ukraine wins a just and sustainable peace.
"We're headed into a very difficult winter. We cannot let up."
In another worrying development for Ukraine, North Korea has decided to send a "large-scale" troop deployment to support Moscow's war, according to Seoul's spy agency. It said 1,500 special forces were already in eastern Russia undergoing training.
During his one-day visit, Biden met Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at the chancellery for four-way talks.
On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" to the European Union and NATO, but his allies have not agreed to his request for immediate NATO membership.
Washington and London have also rejected Ukrainian requests for clearance to use donated long-range weapons against targets inside Russia. Berlin has refused to send its own long-range Taurus missile system.
"We are supporting Ukraine as powerfully as we can," said Scholz. "And at the same time we are making sure that NATO does not become a party to the war, so that this war does not turn into an even bigger catastrophe."
The United States has been by far the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in 2022. Germany is the next biggest supplier.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From World
-
Russia wants NKorea troops to prolong war: Ukraine presidency source2 minutes ago
-
India fight back after Ravindra ton cements New Zealand lead2 minutes ago
-
Fifth batch of Palestinian students leaves Cairo for Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Marchand says 'just having fun' after victory in post-Olympic return12 minutes ago
-
German parliament backs tougher rules for asylum seekers22 minutes ago
-
German parliament backs tougher rules for asylum seekers42 minutes ago
-
King Charles arrives in Australia for landmark tour42 minutes ago
-
India fight back after Ravindra ton cements New Zealand lead52 minutes ago
-
Spain court rejects PM's lawsuit against judge in wife's case52 minutes ago
-
N. Korea sending 'large-scale' troop deployment to Russia, Seoul spy agency says1 hour ago
-
Four-month-old baby dies as migrant boat sinks off France1 hour ago
-
Britain's Lammy hopes for 'constructive' dialogue with China2 hours ago