WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) President Joe Biden spoke to new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in their first call in the latter's new role as the head of the British government, the White House said in a readout.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom to congratulate him on his appointment," the release said on Tuesday.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of working together to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression, address the challenges posed by China, and secure sustainable and affordable energy resources."

They also discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday deal and to maintain momentum toward a negotiated agreement with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the release added.