Biden in Call With Netanyahu Encouraged Israel to Protect Civilians - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden in a telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu encouraged Tel Aviv to do everything possible to protect civilians and reiterated his support for Israel's right to self-defense in the conflict with the Palestinians, the White House said in a release.

"The President spoke today with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. The President reiterated his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks," the release said on Monday.

"He encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians. The two leaders discussed progress in Israel's military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza. The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end."

Biden also welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem, the release also said.