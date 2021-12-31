Biden in Call With Putin Urges Russia to De-Escalate Ukraine Tensions - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Russia to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine and made clear that the United States and its allies would respond should a Russian invasion occur, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia," Psaki said in a statement on Thursday. "President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine.

He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."

Biden conveyed support for a diplomatic solution to the situation, especially through the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, but he underscored that substantive progress can occur only in an environment of de-escalation, Psaki said.