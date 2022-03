Biden in Call With Xi Raised Ukrainian Biolabs as Point of Disinfo - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping raised Russian allegations about biological research laboratories in Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"(Biden) stressed concerns, as you've heard us speak about more broadly, that Russia is spreading disinformation about biological weapons in Ukraine as a pretext for a false flag operation, and underscored concerns about echoing such disinformation," the senior official said.