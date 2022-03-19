UrduPoint.com

Biden In Call With Xi Underscored Support For Diplomatic Resolution To Ukraine Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Biden in Call With Xi Underscored Support for Diplomatic Resolution to Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday underscored support for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis, the White House said.

"The conversation focused on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine ... The President underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis," the statement said.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia China White House Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for working towards united world fr ..

UN chief calls for working towards united world free of hate

6 minutes ago
 Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy agains ..

Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy against North Macedonia

38 minutes ago
 ‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

57 minutes ago
 Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

57 minutes ago
 Putin accuses Ukraine of 'war crimes' in Macron ca ..

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'war crimes' in Macron call: Kremlin

54 minutes ago
 3-day spring festival begins in Khanewal

3-day spring festival begins in Khanewal

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>