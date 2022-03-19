Biden in Call With Xi Underscored Support for Diplomatic Resolution to Ukraine Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday underscored support for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis, the White House said.

"The conversation focused on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine ... The President underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis," the statement said.