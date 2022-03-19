Biden In Call With Xi Vows Implications If China Gives Russia Material Support - Official
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping described implications if Beijing provides material support to Russia amid the military preparation in Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Friday.
"The president described implications if China provides Russia with material support, won't lay out options from here," the official said.