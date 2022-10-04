Biden in Call With Zelenskyy Announces $625Mln Aid Package With More HIMARS - White House

US President Joe Biden during a telephone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday revealed that the United States will provide Ukraine with a new $625 million security package that includes additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden during a telephone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday revealed that the United States will provide Ukraine with a new $625 million security package that includes additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke today with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine," the White House said in a press release. "President Biden pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes, including the provision today of a new $625 million security assistance package that includes additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS, artillery systems and ammunition, and armored vehicles."