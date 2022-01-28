Biden in Call With Zelenskyy Backed Normandy Format Efforts - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden during a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conveyed the United States' support to resolve the Ukraine crisis through the Normandy Format underway in Paris and expressed hope it will also help advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, the White House said.

"President Biden relayed the United States' support for conflict resolution efforts in the Normandy Format, expressing his hope that the sides' recommitment on January 26 to the terms of the July 2020 ceasefire will help decrease tensions and advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements," the White House said in a press release on Thursday.