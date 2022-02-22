UrduPoint.com

Biden In Call With Zelenskyy Condemned Russia's Recognition Of DNR, LNR - White House

Published February 22, 2022

Biden in Call With Zelenskyy Condemned Russia's Recognition of DNR, LNR - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US President Joseph Biden in a phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced Moscow's decision to recognize independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), the White House said in a readout.

"President Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin's decision to purportedly recognize the "independence" of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine," the readout said. "He updated President Zelenskyy on the United States' response, including our plan to issue sanctions. President Biden reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its Allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of DPR and LPR, saying the decision was long overdue.

Following Putin's announcement, Biden also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a separate release from the White House.

"The leaders strongly condemned President Putin's decision to recognize the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine as "independent," the readout said. "They discussed how they will continue to coordinate their response on next steps."

