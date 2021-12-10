Biden in Call With Zelenskyy Supported Advancing Minsk Deal Implementation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored the United States' readiness to support confidence-building measures to advance the implementation of the Minsk agreement to resolve tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Biden underscored the readiness of the United States to engage in support of confidence-building measures to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, in support of the Normandy Format," the White House said in a press release on Thursday.