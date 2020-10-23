UrduPoint.com
Biden In Final Debate Says Russia, Iran Will 'Pay Price' Over Alleged Election Meddling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:00 AM

Biden in Final Debate Says Russia, Iran Will 'Pay Price' Over Alleged Election Meddling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Democratic nominee Joe Biden said during a presidential debate that Russia and Iran will pay a price if he is elected president over their alleged meddling in the US election.

"It's been overwhelmingly clear this election...

that Russia has been involved, China has been involved to some degree, and now we learn that Iran is involved," Biden said on Thursday night. "They will pay a price if I'm elected."

President Donald Trump during the debate accused Biden of receiving money from Russia, which his Democratic rival denied, adding that he has never taken "a penny" from any foreign source. Biden also denied his son Hunter Biden made money from China in overseas business dealings.

