Biden In Florida For A Final Push Before The Midterms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 08:16 PM

US President Joe Biden rallies Democrats in Florida Tuesday as he makes his closing pitch for next week's midterm elections that set the balance of power in Congress and state capitols

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden rallies Democrats in Florida Tuesday as he makes his closing pitch for next week's midterm elections that set the balance of power in Congress and state capitols.

As he faces signs of a growing "red wave" that could sweep the opposition Republicans to power in the House and Senate, Biden has been attempting with mixed success to court the blue-collar vote.

He travels to Hallandale Beach, a coastal city 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of Miami to tout his administration's progress on health care and seniors' entitlement reform.

"Millions of Americans would lose health care coverage, benefits and protections under congressional Republicans' plans," the White House said in a statement that hailed Biden-backed legislation to curb soaring prescription drug costs.

The 79-year-old Democrat had been promising since a trip was canceled by a hurricane to go to Florida, a traditional "swing state" that has leaned more solidly into the conservative column in recent cycles.

In addition to a formal speech on health care, Biden will don his Democratic leadership hat for fundraising events for his party's gubernatorial and Senate candidates, who are both expected to lose.

The White House hopes the visit will nevertheless help in portraying the Republican Party as a threat to middle class households and seniors.

Political scientist Aubrey Jewett said the Republicans had done a good job of convincing much of the Hispanic community -- which makes up more than a quarter of the state's 22 million population -- to switch allegiance.

Former president Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis, his one-time protege turned rival, have shrewdly played on Hispanics' fear of communism, the University of Central Florida professor told AFP.

