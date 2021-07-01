UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden In Florida To See Condo Collapse Site, Death Toll At 18

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:07 PM

Biden in Florida to see condo collapse site, death toll at 18

President Joe Biden flew to Florida on Thursday to "comfort" families of people killed or still missing in the rubble of a beachfront apartment building, where hopes of finding survivors had all but evaporated

Surfside, United States, July 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden flew to Florida on Thursday to "comfort" families of people killed or still missing in the rubble of a beachfront apartment building, where hopes of finding survivors had all but evaporated.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left the White House early for the flight to Miami, and then traveled by motorcade to nearby Surfside, where the death toll in the tragedy now stands at 18, and more than 140 still unaccounted for.

Aboard Air Force One, deputy spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the first couple would convey empathy to heartbroken families and thanks to the emergency crews sifting through the wreckage.

"The president and the first lady will meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy,offer them comfort during this unimaginable, difficult time," she told reporters.

Asked about dwindling chances of anyone being found alive, Jean-Pierre said the White House was "hoping for the best." "This is a rescue operation," she said. "We haven't got any indication of it not being exactly that -- search and rescue, looking for loved ones."The dead confirmed so far include two children, aged four and 10, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said late Wednesday.

On Thursday, Levine Cava said the search and rescue operation had been temporarily halted due to "structural concerns" about the pile of debris.

Related Topics

Dead White House Miami Florida All Best

Recent Stories

Climate change summit concludes

2 minutes ago

PIA declares biometric attendance mandatory for al ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Police foil 215kg drug smuggling operation

9 minutes ago

Prague Says Czech Ambassador in Moscow Was Not Sum ..

1 minute ago

FPCCI appeals Apex court to review orders for demo ..

1 minute ago

WHO wants better monitoring of Euro games as cases ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.