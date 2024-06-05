Biden in France to mark D-Day anniversary under Ukraine shadow

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday began a state visit to France marking 80 years since the World War II D-Day landings, with a new war shadowing Europe as Ukraine battles Russian invasion.

Along with French President Emmanuel Macron, British King Charles III and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden will on Thursday remember the heroism of the Allied troops who gave their lives often far from home in the landings on June 6, 1944 to free Europe from Nazi occupation.

For King Charles, it will be his first overseas visit since his cancer diagnosis.

While the sacrifice of Allied soldiers will be centre stage, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian President Sergio Mattarella will also be present as a sign of international post-World War II reconciliation.

Flying aboard Air Force One, Biden touched down at Paris Orly airport and, sporting his trademark aviator sunglasses, was welcomed by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

Biden was also expected to promote the United States as a defender of democracy and international alliances during his state visit to last until Sunday, contrasting himself against election rival Donald Trump.

But the war that has raged in Ukraine since Russia's February 24, 2022 invasion will take centre stage with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also attending and scheduled to meet with Biden, according to the White House.