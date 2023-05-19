UrduPoint.com

Biden In Hiroshima To Reaffirm US Commitment To Nuclear Non-Proliferation - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Biden in Hiroshima to Reaffirm US Commitment to Nuclear Non-Proliferation - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) President Joe Biden while on a visit to Hiroshima for a G7 summit will reaffirm the United States' commitment to nuclear non-proliferation, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Japan will host the G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

"Tomorrow Prime Minister Kishida will take them (leaders) to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Museum.

They will pay their respects to the people who lost their lives in the city 70 years ago. And tomorrow, President Biden will also reaffirm the US commitment to nuclear non-proliferation as reflected in the sessions here in Hiroshima," the official told reporters.

Biden while in Hiroshima is not going to make a statement apologizing for the US's nuclear bombing of Japan at the end of WWII, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

